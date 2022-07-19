REBusinessOnline

Western Wealth Capital Buys 151-Unit Multifamily Property in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has purchased Embry Apartment Homes, a 151-unit multifamily property located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property was built in 1985 and expanded in 1995. According to Apartments.com, the one- and two-bedroom units range in size from 713 to 1,200 square feet, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, business center and a pet play area. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  