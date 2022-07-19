Western Wealth Capital Buys 151-Unit Multifamily Property in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has purchased Embry Apartment Homes, a 151-unit multifamily property located in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The property was built in 1985 and expanded in 1995. According to Apartments.com, the one- and two-bedroom units range in size from 713 to 1,200 square feet, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, business center and a pet play area. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.