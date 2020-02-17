Western Wealth Capital Buys 272-Unit Oak Grove Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Oak Grove Apartments in Houston totals 272 units. The property was built in 2004.

HOUSTON — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has purchased Oak Grove Apartments, a 272-unit community in Houston. Built in 2004, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, playground and a dog park. Andy Hill and Tyler Nowlin of Berkadia arranged a three-year, adjustable-rate loan for the transaction on behalf of Western Wealth Capital. The loan includes proceeds for capital improvements.