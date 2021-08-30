REBusinessOnline

Western Wealth Capital Buys 288-Unit Multifamily Property in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital has purchased Brookside Apartment Homes, a 288-unit multifamily property in Arlington that was originally built in 1983. According to Apartments.com, Brookside Apartment Homes features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 to 990 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center, pet play area and outdoor picnic and grilling areas. The seller was not disclosed. Following this acquisition, Western Wealth Capital now owns 12 multifamily properties in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 26 in Texas.

