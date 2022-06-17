Western Wealth Capital Buys 352-Unit Villetta Apartment Homes in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Western Wealth Capital has purchased Villetta Apartment Homes, a multifamily property in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released. Villetta Apartment Homes features 352 apartments.

Western Wealth Capital plans to implement interior and exterior value-add programs at the property. Many of the interiors are in original condition and have not been upgraded since the property’s completion in 1983. The property amenities have recently been upgraded.