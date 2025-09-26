Western Wealth Capital Buys 97-Unit Multifamily Property in Euless, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — Canadian investment firm Western Wealth Capital (WWC), which also has an office in Phoenix, has purchased Park Place Townhomes, a 97-unit multifamily asset located near DFW International Airport in Euless. The property was built in 1980 and has an average unit size of 1,116 square feet. WWC partnered with StepStone Group on the deal, which involved the assumption of the existing mortgage. Brian Murphy of Newmark brokered the sale. Katie Runyan of Walker & Dunlop handled the loan assumption.