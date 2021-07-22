REBusinessOnline

Western Wealth Capital Enters Las Vegas Market, Buys 216-Unit San Michele Apartments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

LAS VEGAS — Western Wealth Capital has purchased San Michele Apartment Homes in Las Vegas for an undisclosed price. The transaction marks the investor’s entrance into the Las Vegas market.

Originally constructed in 1997, San Michele Apartment Homes features 216 units. The community is situated approximately eight miles from the Las Vegas Strip and five miles from the city’s Summerlin neighborhood. The seller was not disclosed.

