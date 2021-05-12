REBusinessOnline

Western Wealth Capital Purchases Villetta Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

MESA, ARIZ. — Western Wealth Capital (WWC), along with its investment partners, has acquired Villetta Apartment Homes in Mesa for an undisclosed price.

Originally constructed in 1983, Villetta features 352 apartments less than four miles from the Arizona State University campus.

Villetta is WWC’s 96th acquisition since its founding in 2014. The company owns properties in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, San Antonio and Las Vegas.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews