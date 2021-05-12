Western Wealth Capital Purchases Villetta Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

MESA, ARIZ. — Western Wealth Capital (WWC), along with its investment partners, has acquired Villetta Apartment Homes in Mesa for an undisclosed price.

Originally constructed in 1983, Villetta features 352 apartments less than four miles from the Arizona State University campus.

Villetta is WWC’s 96th acquisition since its founding in 2014. The company owns properties in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Atlanta, San Antonio and Las Vegas.