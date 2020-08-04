Western Wealth Capital Sells Signature Place Apartments in Tempe for $62.5M

Located in Tempe, Ariz., Signature Place features 300 apartments, two swimming pools, outdoor grilling areas and a fitness center.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Western Wealth Capital has completed the sale of Signature Place, a multifamily asset located at 600 W. Grove Parkway in south Tempe. Knightvest Capital acquired the property for $62.5 million.

Signature Place features 300 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, full-size washers/dryers and private patios. Select units feature walk-in closets, dual vanities and fireplaces. Community amenities include two swimming pools, a fitness center, lighted tennis courts and outdoor grilling areas.

Tyler Anderson, Sean Cunningham, Asher Gunter and Matt Pesch of CBRE’s Phoenix Multifamily Institutional Properties represented the seller in the transaction.