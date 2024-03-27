Westfield Co. Develops 472,800 SF Pivot Denver Spec Industrial Project

DENVER — Westfield Co. is developing Pivot Denver, a 472,800-square-foot, Class A industrial property in central Denver. The core and shell are already complete and the speculative development is 33.5 percent pre-leased to three tenants totaling approximately 159,000 square feet.

Situated on the site of the Denver Merchandise Mart, Pivot Denver features four facilities: 162,000-square-foot Building 1; 33,600-square-foot Building 2; 154,800-square-foot Building 3 and 122,400-square-foot Building 4. The buildings offer ample dock/grade loading, 28-foot to 32-foot clear heights and ample parking.

Total Tool, a construction tool supplier, inked a deal to occupy 59,000 square feet; an undisclosed tenant leased 75,000 square feet; and Crescent Electric Supply Co., an electric wholesale supply and distribution company, leased 25,000 square feet.

Construction of Pivot Denver began in late 2022.

Tyler Smith, Alec Rhodes and Aaron Valdez of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing of the project on behalf the landlord.