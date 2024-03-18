Westfield, Reinsurance Group Acquire 431,157 SF Industrial Park in Denver

DENVER — A joint venture between Westfield and Reinsurance Group of America has purchased Centerpark, a three-building industrial project in Denver, from an undisclosed seller for $73 million.

Situated on more than 22 acres, the three buildings are located at 4900, 5000 and 5050 Osage St. At the time of sale, the 431,157-square-foot multi-tenant property was fully leased to 10 tenants. Centerpark features multiple points of ingress/egress, suitable tenant size flexibility with various storefronts, loading options (Buildings C and D are spine cross-dock), functional column spacing, ample parking, concrete truck aprons and ESFR sprinklers. Additionally, the property is located within a Denver Enterprise Zone.

Will Strong, Jim Carpenter, Kirk Kuller, Michael Matchett, Molly Hunt and Dean Wiley of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group brokered the transaction. Alec Rhodes, Aaron Valdez and Tyler Smith of Cushman & Wakefield provided leasing advisory for the buyers, which retained the team for future leasing of Centerpark.