Westhab Inc. Opens $73M Transitional Housing Complex in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Westhab Inc., a nonprofit provider of housing and human services, has opened Fort Greene Family Center, a $73 million transitional housing complex in Brooklyn. Aufgang Architects designed the 11-story building, which houses 105 units and was developed in partnership with Slate Property Group. The building also features 1,405 square feet of community facility space and recreational areas for children. In addition, residents have access to a range of onsite social services: job training programs, financial literacy training, youth services and educational support, healthcare coordination and wellness programming.