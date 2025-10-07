Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Fort-Greene-Family-Center-Brooklyn
Pictured is a mural on the side of Fort Greene Family Center, a new transitional housing complex in Brooklyn. Westhab custom-designed the property to the quality standards of permanent housing, creating an environment for service delivery to help families secure permanent housing and employment.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Westhab Inc. Opens $73M Transitional Housing Complex in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Westhab Inc., a nonprofit provider of housing and human services, has opened Fort Greene Family Center, a $73 million transitional housing complex in Brooklyn. Aufgang Architects designed the 11-story building, which houses 105 units and was developed in partnership with Slate Property Group. The building also features 1,405 square feet of community facility space and recreational areas for children. In addition, residents have access to a range of onsite social services: job training programs, financial literacy training, youth services and educational support, healthcare coordination and wellness programming.

