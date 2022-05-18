Westin Automotive Signs 128,400 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Car parts manufacturer Westin Automotive Products has signed 128,400-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Railhead Industrial Park, a 633-acre development in Fort Worth. The rail-served park is located on the city’s north side. Reid Bassinger of Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, James Campbell Co.
