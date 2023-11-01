Westinghouse to Open 87,420 SF Industrial Facility Near Pittsburgh, Create 40 Jobs

ETNA, PA. — Electric products and services provider Westinghouse will open an 87,420-square-foot industrial facility in Etna, located northeast of downtown Pittsburgh, a move that will add about 40 jobs and $18 million in capital investment to the local economy. Westinghouse will use the space at 51 Bridge St. to manufacture various electrical components and advance clean energy initiatives. New York-based private equity firm The AM Group owns the building. Construction began earlier this year and is slated for a first-quarter 2024 completion.