Westlake Group Sells Shoreway Innovation Center in Belmont, California for $90.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

Shoreway Innovation Center in Belmont, Calif., features 150,000 square feet of Class A office space.

BELMONT, CALIF. — Westlake Group has completed the disposition of Shoreway Innovation Center, an office building located at 1301 Shoreway Road in Belmont. Four Corners Properties acquired the asset for $90.2 million.

The four-story Shoreway Innovation Center features 150,000 square feet of Class A office space. At the time of sale, the property was 82 percent leased to a mix of tenants with less than three years of average remaining lease term. The property also includes seven acres along US-101 in Belmont.

Mike Taquino, Kyle Kovac, Joe Moriarty and Scott Prosser of CBRE Capital Markets in Northern California represented the seller in the transaction.

