Westmount Realty Capital Acquires 192-Unit Apartment Community in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

West End on Eldridge in Houston totals 192 units. The property was originally built in 1999.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has acquired West End on Eldridge, a 192-unit apartment community in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The property was built in 1999 and features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 911 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, outdoor grilling and lounge areas, a fitness center with a yoga room and a dog park. Westmount plans to implement a value-add program to unit interiors that will add stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. In addition, the company will upgrade the amenity spaces and rebrand the community as Westmount at Eldridge. The seller was not disclosed.