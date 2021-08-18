REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Acquires 192-Unit Apartment Community in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

West-End-on-Eldridge-Houston

West End on Eldridge in Houston totals 192 units. The property was originally built in 1999.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has acquired West End on Eldridge, a 192-unit apartment community in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The property was built in 1999 and features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 911 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck, outdoor grilling and lounge areas, a fitness center with a yoga room and a dog park. Westmount plans to implement a value-add program to unit interiors that will add stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. In addition, the company will upgrade the amenity spaces and rebrand the community as Westmount at Eldridge. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews