Westmount Realty Capital Acquires 316,752 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

The pictured flex industrial building spans 65,484 square feet.

MINNEAPOLIS — Westmount Realty Capital has acquired the West Tech Industrial Portfolio in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The portfolio’s five buildings total 316,752 square feet and are located within the Twin Cities Medical Alley and Golden Triangle. The Plymouth buildings total 126,936 square feet and were constructed in 2001. The Eden Woods buildings were constructed in 1985 in Eden Prairie. Lastly, the Cedar building is a flex industrial facility spanning 65,484 square feet. The portfolio is 90 percent leased to 13 tenants across multiple industries such as aeronautics, defense, life sciences and technology. Westmount plans to make upgrades to the roofs and HVAC systems.

