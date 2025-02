CHICAGO — Westmount Realty Capital has acquired a nine-building industrial portfolio in metro Chicago for an undisclosed price. Called the Chicago Shallow-Bay portfolio, the buildings total 390,781 square feet and are located in four submarkets. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 91 percent leased to 37 tenants spanning 28 industries, including office, medical and automotive suppliers, and home restoration. Seller information was not provided.