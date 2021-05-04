Westmount Realty Capital Buys 121,918 SF Business Park in Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. — Westmount Realty Capital LLC has bought Interstate Business Park, a seven-building suburban office/flex property in Tampa. The Class B, 12.5-acre business park is close to Interstates 75 and 4, U.S. Highway 301 and State Roads 60 and 618. The acquisition is Westmount’s first office purchase in Florida. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Interstate Business Park, which also has a small portion of warehouse space with grade-level access, is 73 percent occupied with more than 32,000 square feet of vacancy. National credit, government and construction tenants at the property include Kissinger Campo & Associates, Cohen Veterans Network, Ferguson Enterprises, Flatwoods Consulting Group, Nova Engineering & Environmental and the Florida Department of Agriculture. Most current leases expire between 2023 to 2026, according to Westmount.

The property has five two-story buildings and two one-story buildings. The seller, an institutional owner and operator, invested over $1.6 million dollars on capital improvements. Renovations in 2020 totaled more than $340,000 including exterior painting, window replacements, awning replacements, parking lot updates and an elevator remodel.

Westmount Realty Capital is a Dallas-based commercial real estate company that specializes in value add and big opportunity investments within the U.S.