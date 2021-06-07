REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Buys 134,713 SF Mountain Vista Commerce Center in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Mountain-Vista-Commerce-Center-Phoenix-AZ

The three-building Mountain Vista Commerce Center in Phoenix features 134,713 square feet of flexible industrial and office space.

PHOENIX — Westmount Realty Capital has purchased Mountain Vista Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property located at 14647 S. 50th St. in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 1999, the multi-tenant property features 134,713 square feet of flex industrial space. One building is configured for corporate office use built out with modern standard design and finishes. The other two buildings are configured for showroom/training and office/warehouse spaces with 18-foot, clear-height dock doors. Additionally, the property provides 517 total parking spaces and a large monument sign.

At the time of sale, the property was 62 percent occupied. Cognizant Trizetto, a healthcare IT services provider, occupies 38 percent of the modern corporate office space, while six wellness- and fitness-related businesses occupy another 32 percent.

 

