Westmount Realty Capital Buys 208-Unit Multifamily Property in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Premier-at-Prestonwood-Dallas

Premier at Prestonwood in Dallas totals 208 units. The property was built in 1995.

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has purchased Premier at Prestonwood, a 208-unit multifamily property in North Dallas. Built in 1995, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 1,027 square feet, as well as a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Westmount plans to upgrade the building exteriors and the interiors of select units while also enhancing the amenity package with the addition of a dog park and package lockers. The seller was not disclosed.

