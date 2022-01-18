Westmount Realty Capital Buys 291-Unit Station at Mason Creek Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Station at Mason Creek in Houston totals 291 units. The property was built in 2001.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has purchased The Station at Mason Creek, a 291-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 2001, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 772 square feet. The amenity package consists of a pool with a splash pad, fitness center, coffee bar, clubhouse, business center and a dog park. The seller was not disclosed. Westmount plans to implement a value-add program to the unit interiors, building exteriors and landscaping, as well as to rebrand the property as Westmount at Mason Creek.