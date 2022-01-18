REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Buys 291-Unit Station at Mason Creek Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Station-at-Mason-Creek-Houston

The Station at Mason Creek in Houston totals 291 units. The property was built in 2001.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has purchased The Station at Mason Creek, a 291-unit apartment community in Houston. Built in 2001, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 772 square feet. The amenity package consists of a pool with a splash pad, fitness center, coffee bar, clubhouse, business center and a dog park. The seller was not disclosed. Westmount plans to implement a value-add program to the unit interiors, building exteriors and landscaping, as well as to rebrand the property as Westmount at Mason Creek.

 

