REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Purchases 191,526 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Plaza 85

Atlanta Plaza 85 is a 191,526-square-foot portfolio featuring nine flex/light industrial buildings, with each building averaging 21,281 square feet.

NORCROSS, GA. — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has purchased Atlanta Plaza 85, an infill industrial portfolio in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Norcross. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Atlanta Plaza 85 is a 191,526-square-foot portfolio featuring nine flex/light industrial buildings, with each building averaging 21,281 square feet. The Atlanta Plaza 85 portfolio offers direct access to Interstates 85 and 285 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Built between 1979 and 1987, the portfolio was 91.9 percent leased at the time of sale to 49 tenants. Westmount Realty Capital plans to make capital upgrades of more than $1 million over the next five years, including roof replacements and repairs, corridor upgrades, space conversion and HVAC and paving repairs.

