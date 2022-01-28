REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Recapitalizes 6.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago, Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The 51-asset portfolio is home to 123 tenants.

CHICAGO AND MILWAUKEE — Westmount Realty Capital is partnering with a fund managed by the real estate group of Ares Management Corp. to recapitalize a 51-asset industrial portfolio totaling 6.1 million square feet in the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas. Westmount and Ares acquired the portfolio of logistics, bulk distribution and last-mile properties from a Partners Group-Westmount joint venture. The portfolio is nearly 99 percent leased to a roster of 123 tenants. Michael Caprile of CBRE and Josh McArtor of Eastdil Secured represented the seller.

