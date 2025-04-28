Monday, April 28, 2025
Westmount-at-Forest-Oaks-Arlington
Westmount at Forest Oaks in Arlington totals 164 units. The property was built in 1980.
Westmount Realty Capital Sells 164-Unit Apartment Complex in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold a 164-unit apartment complex in Arlington. Built on 7.4 acres in 1980, Westmount at Forest Oaks is a garden-style property that offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 736 square feet. Amenities include a pool, playground and a fitness center. Westmount bought the property in 2016 and undertook renovations. William Hubbard, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill, Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Westmount in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer, which plans to further implement capital improvements. 

