Westmount Realty Capital Sells 200-Unit Townhome Complex in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Westmount Realty Capital has sold Westmount at Houston Street, a 200-unit townhome complex located at 4611 E. Houston St. in San Antonio’s East submarket. Developed on 18 acres in 2003 and acquired by Westmount in 2019, the 37-building property offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units with garages. Amenities include a pool, playground, dog park and a clubhouse with a business and fitness center. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The property was 91.5 percent occupied at the time of sale