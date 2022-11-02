Westmount Realty Capital Sells 212-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Westmount at Cape Cod in San Antonio totals 212 units. The property was built in 1984.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based investment and development firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold a 212-unit apartment complex located on the north side of San Antonio. Westmount at Cape Cod was originally built in 1984 and features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 687 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and walking trails. Westmount acquired the property in 2016 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.