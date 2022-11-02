REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Sells 212-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Westmount-at-Cape-Cod-San-Antonio

Westmount at Cape Cod in San Antonio totals 212 units. The property was built in 1984.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based investment and development firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold a 212-unit apartment complex located on the north side of San Antonio. Westmount at Cape Cod was originally built in 1984 and features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 687 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor kitchen and walking trails. Westmount acquired the property in 2016 and implemented a value-add program. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

 

