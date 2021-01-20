Westmount Realty Capital Sells 289,491 SF Industrial Building Occupied by FedEx in Columbus, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Westmount Realty Capital LLC has sold a 289,491-square-foot industrial building occupied by FedEx Supply Chain Inc. in Columbus for an undisclosed price. The building is situated within the Rickenbacker Global Logistics Industrial Park. FedEx has occupied the property since September 2019. Westmount acquired the building in late 2018 as part of a 1.4 million-square-foot portfolio. Built in 1994, the industrial building sits on 14.3 acres along John Glenn Avenue. It features 46 loading docks, including five drive-in doors. Clear heights range from 24 to 28 feet. Jerry Hopkins of Newmark represented Westmount in the transaction. Buyer information was not disclosed.