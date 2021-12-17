REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Sells 300-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has sold Joule Apartment Homes, a 300-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Westmount acquired and rebranded the community, which was built on 9.5 acres in 1974, in early 2019. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and average 682 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse with a full kitchen, laundry facility and a dog park. Joule Apartment Homes was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  