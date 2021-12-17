Westmount Realty Capital Sells 300-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital has sold Joule Apartment Homes, a 300-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Westmount acquired and rebranded the community, which was built on 9.5 acres in 1974, in early 2019. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and average 682 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse with a full kitchen, laundry facility and a dog park. Joule Apartment Homes was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
