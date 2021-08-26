Westmount Realty Capital Sells 301,399 SF Industrial Property in Metro Dallas
GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold Fountain Parkway, a 301,399-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The warehouse features 16 dock doors, five drive-in doors and 17.5-foot clear heights, and the entire facility offers 219 parking spots with the capacity for expansion to 532 spaces. Westmount first purchased the property in 1988. Bollinger Industries, a manufacturer of fitness equipment, was a long-term lead tenant at Fountain Parkway for many years until the property became a multi-tenant facility in 2007. Reed Parker and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented Westmount in the sale. The buyer was not disclosed.