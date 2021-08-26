REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Sells 301,399 SF Industrial Property in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Fountain-Parkway-Grand-Prairie

Westmount Realty Capital originally purchased Fountain Parkway in Grand Prairie in 1988.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold Fountain Parkway, a 301,399-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The warehouse features 16 dock doors, five drive-in doors and 17.5-foot clear heights, and the entire facility offers 219 parking spots with the capacity for expansion to 532 spaces. Westmount first purchased the property in 1988. Bollinger Industries, a manufacturer of fitness equipment, was a long-term lead tenant at Fountain Parkway for many years until the property became a multi-tenant facility in 2007. Reed Parker and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented Westmount in the sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews