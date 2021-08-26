Westmount Realty Capital Sells 301,399 SF Industrial Property in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Westmount Realty Capital originally purchased Fountain Parkway in Grand Prairie in 1988.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold Fountain Parkway, a 301,399-square-foot warehouse and manufacturing facility located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The warehouse features 16 dock doors, five drive-in doors and 17.5-foot clear heights, and the entire facility offers 219 parking spots with the capacity for expansion to 532 spaces. Westmount first purchased the property in 1988. Bollinger Industries, a manufacturer of fitness equipment, was a long-term lead tenant at Fountain Parkway for many years until the property became a multi-tenant facility in 2007. Reed Parker and Adam Graham of Lee & Associates represented Westmount in the sale. The buyer was not disclosed.