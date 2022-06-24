Westmount Realty Capital Sells 357-Unit Highland Bluffs Apartments in East Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Highland Bluffs in Dallas totals 357 units. The property was built in 1984.

DALLAS — Locally based investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold Highland Bluffs, a 357-unit apartment community in East Dallas. The property was built in 1984 and consists of 28 three-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 465 to 1,012 square feet. Amenities include a pool, playground, outdoor picnic areas and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented Westmount Realty Capital, which invested significant upgrades during its eight years of ownership, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.