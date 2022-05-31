REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Sells 376-Unit Apartment Community in Southeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Dallas-based investment firm Westmount Realty Capital has sold Westmount at Summer Cove, a 376-unit apartment community in southeast Houston. Units come in one- and two-bedroom formats and average 729 square feet. The amenity package comprises two pools, a playground, fitness center, leasing office with a coffee bar and open green spaces. Westmount acquired the asset in 2015 and implemented a value-add program that added features such as brushed nickel hardware, new lighting fixtures, resurfaced countertops and vinyl wood plank flooring. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

