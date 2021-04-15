Westmount Realty Capital Sells 413,239 SF Warehouse in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Class B property is fully leased to ShopJimmy.com through June 2028.

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Westmount Realty Capital LLC has sold I-35 Industrial Center in Burnsville, a southern suburb of Minneapolis. Located at 2300 State Highway 13 West, the 413,239-square-foot warehouse is fully leased to e-commerce company ShopJimmy.com. Originally built in 1970, the Class B property is situated on 21 acres. It features a recycling center, showroom and storage space as well as 23 dock doors, 12 drive-in doors and a clear height of 21 feet. Westmount repaired masonry work on the building’s exterior, painted the building and upgraded the parking lot. Mark Kolsrud, Pete Carbonneau and Peter Loehrer of Colliers MSP Investment Services Group represented Westmount in the sale. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed.