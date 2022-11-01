REBusinessOnline

Westmount Realty Capital Sells 709,652 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

840 Logistics Center is a 709,652-square-foot industrial facility situated on 44 acres in Nashville that was fully leased at the time of sale to two third-party logistics firms.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Westmount Realty Capital has sold 840 Logistics Center, a 709,652-square-foot industrial facility situated on 44 acres in Nashville. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Westmount Realty has owned the bulk distribution facility since 2020 and has invested millions of dollars in capital improvements during its ownership, including new LED warehouse lighting, exterior painting, epoxy floor sealant and new dock and light packages on every loading dock within the facility. Built in 2008 near I-840 in Wilson County, 840 Logistics Center features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 366 car parking spaces and 76 trailer stalls. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale to two third-party logistics tenants.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  