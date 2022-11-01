Westmount Realty Capital Sells 709,652 SF Industrial Facility in Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

840 Logistics Center is a 709,652-square-foot industrial facility situated on 44 acres in Nashville that was fully leased at the time of sale to two third-party logistics firms.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Westmount Realty Capital has sold 840 Logistics Center, a 709,652-square-foot industrial facility situated on 44 acres in Nashville. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Westmount Realty has owned the bulk distribution facility since 2020 and has invested millions of dollars in capital improvements during its ownership, including new LED warehouse lighting, exterior painting, epoxy floor sealant and new dock and light packages on every loading dock within the facility. Built in 2008 near I-840 in Wilson County, 840 Logistics Center features 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 366 car parking spaces and 76 trailer stalls. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale to two third-party logistics tenants.