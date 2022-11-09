Westmount Realty Capital Sells 757,557 SF Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 21-building portfolio is 97 percent leased.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Westmount Realty Capital has sold a portfolio of 21 light industrial buildings totaling 757,557 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price and buyer were undisclosed. Westmount owned the portfolio for three years. The portfolio is 97 percent leased to 107 tenants. The buildings were constructed between the late 1960s and late 1970s. Westmount now owns and manages 58 industrial buildings totaling 5.4 million square feet across the Chicago market.