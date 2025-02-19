Westmount Realty Capital Sells 925,391 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, VERNON HILLS AND ELGIN, ILL. — Westmount Realty Capital has sold a light industrial portfolio in metro Chicago comprising 17 buildings and 925,391 square feet. The portfolio is located within the Lake County and Northern Fox Valley submarkets. Westmount owned and managed the assets for over five years. There are 13 assets in Buffalo Grove and Vernon Hills as well as four properties in Elgin.

At the time of sale, the portfolio was 94 percent leased to 154 tenants. New leases with notable tenants included Volkswagen, Subaru of America, Blackjack Lighting, Nexus Pharmaceuticals and American Molecular. Constructed between the late 1980s and early 2000s, the buildings feature an average office finish of approximately 50 percent. Over $6.5 million in total building improvements were completed during the hold period, including modification to reduce office area to meet the demand of the market. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed. Westmount owns and manages 51 buildings totaling nearly 5 million square feet throughout the Chicago market.