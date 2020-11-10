Westmount Realty, DRA Advisors Sell 1.1 MSF Cold Storage Facility in Metro Dallas

Dallas Food Center is a 1.1 million-square-foot cold storage facility in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

GARLAND, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC and a fund managed by New York-based DRA Advisors has sold Dallas Food Center. The 1.1 million-square-foot cold storage facility is located in the northeastern Dallas metro of Garland. The property was originally built as a distribution center for grocer Safeway and has been renovated a number of times in subsequent decades. Westmount implemented a capital improvement program that raised the ceiling heights by 15 feet and added 90,000 square feet of freezer space. The property was 92 percent leased at the time of sale to a mix of tenants that includes Kraft Heinz. The tenants carry a weighted average of 8.75 years remaining on their leases. Jonathan Bryan and Randy Baird of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.