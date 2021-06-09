REBusinessOnline

Weston-Led Partnership Purchases Former 1.7 MSF Ford Plant in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The buyers plan to redevelop the property and disclose plans for the site in the coming months.

BROOK PARK, OHIO — Weston Inc., the DiGeronimo Cos. and Scannell Properties have purchased the former Ford Motor Co. plant in Brook Park, a southwest suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was $31.5 million, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. The existing facility spans 1. 7 million square feet across 210 acres and is located next to Cleveland Hopkins Airport. The buyers plan to redevelop the property, details of which will be announced in the coming months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews