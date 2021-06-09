Weston-Led Partnership Purchases Former 1.7 MSF Ford Plant in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

The buyers plan to redevelop the property and disclose plans for the site in the coming months.

BROOK PARK, OHIO — Weston Inc., the DiGeronimo Cos. and Scannell Properties have purchased the former Ford Motor Co. plant in Brook Park, a southwest suburb of Cleveland. The purchase price was $31.5 million, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business. The existing facility spans 1. 7 million square feet across 210 acres and is located next to Cleveland Hopkins Airport. The buyers plan to redevelop the property, details of which will be announced in the coming months.