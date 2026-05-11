Weston Urban Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Local developer Weston Urban has completed The Continental Residences, a 290-unit multifamily project in downtown San Antonio. Designed by BKV Group and built by Rogers-O’Brien Construction, the 16-story building features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-story townhomes. A sixth-floor amenity suite is home to a clubroom, coworking space, an indoor-outdoor fitness center and an outdoor pool deck with lounge areas and an outdoor kitchen. Residents also have access to a rooftop lounge. Kairoi Residential is the property manager. Rents start at $1,700 per month for a studio apartment.