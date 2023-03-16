Westport Axle Co. Signs 115,760 SF Industrial Lease Near San Antonio

Building 2 at Selma Industrial Park was completed last July. The deal with Westport Axle brings the building to full occupancy.

SELMA, TEXAS — Westport Axle Co., a provider of automotive assembly services, has signed a 115,760-square-foot industrial lease at Building 2 at Selma Industrial Park, located on the northeastern outskirts of San Antonio. Delivered in July 2022, Selma 2 is a 305,760-square-foot, cross-dock facility that features 36-foot clear heights, 74 dock-high doors and four drive-in ramps. Jon Dandurand with Burr & Temkin represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Colglazier, Carlos Marquez and Kyle Kennan of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, a partnership between Titan Development and Atlanta-based Robinson Weeks Partners.