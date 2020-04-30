REBusinessOnline

Westport Capital, Cannae Partners Sell Modernized R&D Facility in Silicon Valley for $41.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

The 102,668-square-foot R&D facility at 1565 Barber Lane in Milpitas, Calif., was originally developed in 1980 but most recently renovated in 2019.

MILPITAS, CALIF. — A joint venture between affiliates of Westport Capital Partners and Cannae Partners has completed the disposition of a research and development (R&D) property located at 1565 Barber Lane in Milpitas. New York City-based Empire Square Group acquired the asset for $41.1 million.

Situated on 5.5 acres within Oak Creek Business Park, the property features 102,668 square feet of modernized R&D space. Originally developed in 1980, the facility underwent significant improvements in 1996, 2009 and 2019. At the time of sale, the two-story property was fully leased.

Eric Fox, Steve Hermann, Adam Lasoff, Seth Siegel and Ryan Venezia of Cushman & Wakefield’s Northern California Capital Markets group represented both parties in the transaction.

