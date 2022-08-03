Westport Properties Acquires Two Self-Storage Facilities in Chicagoland

CHICAGO AND WILMETTE, ILL. — Westport Properties has acquired two self-storage facilities in Chicagoland for an undisclosed price. The first property, located at 1516 N. Orleans Ave. in Chicago, totals 885 units and features wine storage, climate-controlled units, electronic gated access and 24-hour surveillance. The second asset, a 378-unit facility located at 3510 Wilmette Ave. in Wilmette, features RV and boat parking, climate-controlled units, electronic gated access and 24-hour surveillance. Westport will rebrand the properties under the US Storage Centers brand. The facilities mark Westport’s first two properties in Illinois. MJ Partners Self Storage Group represented the undisclosed seller.