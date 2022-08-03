REBusinessOnline

Westport Properties Acquires Two Self-Storage Facilities in Chicagoland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest, Self-Storage

CHICAGO AND WILMETTE, ILL. — Westport Properties has acquired two self-storage facilities in Chicagoland for an undisclosed price. The first property, located at 1516 N. Orleans Ave. in Chicago, totals 885 units and features wine storage, climate-controlled units, electronic gated access and 24-hour surveillance. The second asset, a 378-unit facility located at 3510 Wilmette Ave. in Wilmette, features RV and boat parking, climate-controlled units, electronic gated access and 24-hour surveillance. Westport will rebrand the properties under the US Storage Centers brand. The facilities mark Westport’s first two properties in Illinois. MJ Partners Self Storage Group represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  