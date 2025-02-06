Thursday, February 6, 2025
2500-Campbell-Pl-Carlsbad-CA
The 2,284-unit, two-property self-storage portfolio in Southern California includes the StorQuest Self Storage facility at 2500 Campbell Place (pictured) in Carlsbad, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Westport Properties Buys 2,284-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Southern California

by Amy Works

CARSON AND CARLSBAD, CALIF. — Westport Properties has acquired a self-storage portfolio comprising two StorQuest Self Storage-managed assets in Carson and Carlsbad. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Built in 2006 on 4.5 acres, the Carson property is located at 17106 Avalon Blvd. The Carlsbad property is located at 2500 Campbell Place and was built in 2008 on 3.4 acres. The portfolio totals 270,841 rentable square feet and 2,284 self-storage units. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 90 percent leased.

Greg Wells, Kevin Cuff, Luke Elliott and Mike Mele of Cushman & Wakefield’s Self Storage Advisory Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

