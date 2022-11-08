REBusinessOnline

Westport Properties Plans 84,511 SF Industrial Facility in Henderson, Nevada

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

HENDERSON, NEV. — Westport Properties has released plans to develop an industrial property on a recently acquired land site in Henderson. Construction of the single-tenant, 81,511-square-foot facility is slated to begin in first-quarter 2023.

Located at the corner of Bruner Avenue and Amigo Street, the building will feature 32-foot clear heights, a secured truck court, ESFR sprinklers, 11 dock doors and 5,000 square feet of office space. Completion is scheduled for fourth-quarter 2023.

Amy Ogden of Logic Commercial Real Estate will oversee leasing.

