Westrock Coffee, Tempus Realty to Develop 530,000 Distribution Center in Conway, Arkansas

Posted on by in Arkansas, Development, Industrial, Southeast

CONWAY, ARK. — Westrock Coffee, a coffee and tea supplier based in Little Rock, and development partner Tempus Realty Partners have plans to develop a 530,000-square-foot distribution center in Conway. The companies recently acquired a 30-acre site off William J. Clark Drive near I-40, roughly 30 miles from Little Rock. Colliers represented Tempus Realty in the land sale, and Ted Dickey of Lighthouse Asset Advisors represented Westrock, which is the No. 1 supplier of private-label coffee and tea to U.S. restaurants by volume.

Westrock will fully occupy the tilt-wall facility upon delivery in the fourth quarter of this year. The property will support Westrock’s product and packaging operation in a nearby facility, as well as handle additional distribution needs. The facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 72 dock doors and an ESFR sprinkler system.