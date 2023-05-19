Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMultifamilyNortheastPennsylvania

Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

LANSDALE, PA. — Locally based firm Westrum Development has opened Luxor Lifestyle Apartments Lansdale, a 211-unit multifamily community located about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. Designed by Pennsylvania-based architecture firm Meyer, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, gaming area, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog wash area. Rents start at $1,800 per month for a studio apartment. The project carried a total price tag of about $28 million.

You may also like

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution...

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lightstone Group Completes 303-Room Moxy Hotel on Manhattan’s...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...

Davlyn Investments Acquires Spectrum Apartments in Las Vegas...

STRO Cos. Acquires 45,500 SF Industrial Property in...

Rockefeller Group Buys Development Site in Las Vegas...