Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale, Pennsylvania

LANSDALE, PA. — Locally based firm Westrum Development has opened Luxor Lifestyle Apartments Lansdale, a 211-unit multifamily community located about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. Designed by Pennsylvania-based architecture firm Meyer, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, gaming area, outdoor grilling and dining stations and a dog wash area. Rents start at $1,800 per month for a studio apartment. The project carried a total price tag of about $28 million.