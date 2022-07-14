Westside Capital Buys Lofts at Twenty25 Apartments in Atlanta for $136M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Miami-based Westside Capital Group has purchased The Lofts at Twenty25, a 16-story high-rise apartment tower located at 2025 Peachtree Road in Atlanta. The unnamed developer sold the 623-unit property, which was originally built in 1951 and completely redeveloped in 2021, for $136 million. Situated between Atlanta’s Buckhead and Midtown districts, Lofts at Twenty25 features one-bedroom apartments ranging from 430 square feet to 600 square feet. Unit interiors feature eight- to 10-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and barn-style doors. Amenities include a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, swimming pool, movie theater, convenience store and coffee shop, dog park and dog wash, swimming pool, billiards and game room, office and conference rooms, bike storage, putting green, laundry facility and dry cleaning service, EV charging stations and 405 parking spaces.