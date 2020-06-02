REBusinessOnline

Westside Capital Group Purchases Multifamily Community in Orlando for $45M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Residences at Veranda Park include two fitness centers, two spas, a clubhouse, 482 parking spots and 48,385 square feet of commercial leasable space on the ground floor.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Westside Capital Group has purchased The Residences at Veranda Park, a 150-unit multifamily community in Orlando, for $45 million. The five-story building was built in 2008. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,239 square feet. Communal amenities include two fitness centers, two spas, a clubhouse, 482 parking spots and 48,385 square feet of commercial leasable space on the ground floor. Westside Capital aims to update common areas and perform targeted management initiatives. Evan Kristol, Jason Hague and Duane Anderson of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. Additionally, Charles Foschini of Berkadia originated a $31.5 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
3
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  