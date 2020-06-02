Westside Capital Group Purchases Multifamily Community in Orlando for $45M

ORLANDO, FLA. — Westside Capital Group has purchased The Residences at Veranda Park, a 150-unit multifamily community in Orlando, for $45 million. The five-story building was built in 2008. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,239 square feet. Communal amenities include two fitness centers, two spas, a clubhouse, 482 parking spots and 48,385 square feet of commercial leasable space on the ground floor. Westside Capital aims to update common areas and perform targeted management initiatives. Evan Kristol, Jason Hague and Duane Anderson of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed. Additionally, Charles Foschini of Berkadia originated a $31.5 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.