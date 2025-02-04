Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Food Lion anchors the Eastway Square shopping center in Charlotte.
Westwood Financial Acquires 130,156 SF Eastway Square Shopping Center in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Westwood Financial has acquired Eastway Square, a 130,156-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located at the intersection of Eastway Drive and Central Avenue in Charlotte. The Los Angeles-based investor purchased the center for an undisclosed price. The seller was also not disclosed. Berkeley Capital Advisors brokered the sale.

The property’s tenant roster includes Food Lion, Ross Dress for Less, America’s Best, Papa Johns Pizza, Subway, Wingstop, Rainbow, Dental Works, Hibbett Sports and Showmars. Eastway Square joins Westwood Financial’s existing portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers in Charlotte including Prosperity Village Square, Steele Creek Crossing, Steelecroft Shopping Center and The Arbors at Mallard Creek.

