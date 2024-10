AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based investment firm Westwood Financial has purchased Trails at 620, a 69,037-square-foot shopping center in northwest Austin. The center was roughly 77 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as AT&T, Freebirds World Burrito, Black Rock Coffee, Restore Hyper Wellness, Kale Me Crazy, Mattress Firm and European Wax Center. Shea Petrick, Chris Gerard, and John Indelli of JLL represented the seller, Partners Capital, in the transaction.