Pet Supplies Plus and Ace Hardware are tenants at the 83,787-square-foot Paradise Hills Shopping Center in Phoenix.
Westwood Financial Buys 83,787 SF Paradise Hills Shopping Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Westwood Financial has acquired Paradise Hills Shopping Center, a retail property in Phoenix, from Abbington Emmerson Investments for an undisclosed price.

Located on 7.5 acres at 10604-10622 N. 32nd St. and 3110-3116 E. Shea Blvd., Paradise Hills Shopping Center offers 83,787 square feet of retail space occupied by 16 tenants, including Ace Hardware, Pet Supplies Plus and Uptown Jungle, along with an artisan bread shop, memorabilia store, home entertainment studio, salons, barber shop and five restaurants and bars.

Mindy Korth and J.K. Jackson of Colliers’ Phoenix office, along with El Warner and Caitlin Zirpolo of Colliers in Irvine, Calif., represented the seller in the deal.

